2 men found shot to death inside car in southwest Miami-Dade: Police

Two men were found dead inside a vehicle late Wednesday night, Miami-Dade police said.

The victims, whose names were not immediately provided, had gunshot wounds when authorities found them on Quail Roost Drive and SW 113 Avenue. The vehicle they were in had struck a utility pole, police said.

Both were declared dead at the scene, which is near a Turnpike ramp.

Video shows authorities surrounding a Mercedes riddled with bullets. A visibly distraught woman was also seen walking away from the scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Information on a possible suspect was not immediately available.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.