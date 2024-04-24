2 men killed in collision between boat and yacht near Boca Chita Key identified

Authorities have identified the two men who were killed when a small boat and a yacht collided near Boca Chita Key over the weekend.

Jorge Marenco, 49, and Jose Turcios, 51, were killed in the Sunday night collision on Biscayne Bay, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report released Wednesday.

The two men were among seven people who were on a 17-foot center console Key West when it collided with a 51-foot Azimut cabin cruiser that also had seven people on board, the report said.

The Azimut was traveling from Elliot Key toward Dinner Key Marina and the Key West was traveling from Boca Chita to Black Point Marina when the collision happened, the report said.

Marenco, of Miami, and Turcios, of Beaumont, Texas, were airlifted to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities haven't said what may have led to the crash, which remains under investigation.