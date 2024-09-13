Collier County

2 Miami men caught with $5,500 worth of stolen items charged in retail theft ring: Police

When authorities checked the suspects' vehicle, they said they found quite the haul.

By Briana Trujillo

Two Miami men caught with thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise in Collier County, including 400 sticks of deodorant, are accused of being part of an organized retail theft ring that stole goods from all across Florida. 

Carlos M. Garcia-Ajete, 40, and Nivaldo J. Garcia-Vento, 41, were suspects in the ring, which has been stealing from major retailers including Publix, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Winn Dixie, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Before their arrests, authorities had been informed that the men might have left Martin County to commit similar thefts in Collier. 

On Wednesday afternoon, deputies found a vehicle matching the description of the brown GMC SUV that the suspects were believed to be driving leaving a Walmart at 6650 Collier Boulevard. 

Deputies said the driver ran a red light, and they conducted a traffic stop. That’s when Garcia-Ajete allegedly ran from the vehicle. He was caught after a short chase. 

“The pair told deputies they were coming from Fort Myers. Suspecting that was a lie and that the pair had just committed retail theft at the Walmart, deputies reviewed the store’s security video footage,” a statement from the sheriff’s office details. “The video showed Garcia-Vento in the personal care section of the store, grabbing a Gillette Razor pack which he concealed on his person, and then leaving the store without paying.”

Both men were arrested. 

When authorities checked the vehicle, they found quite the haul: six large trash bags filled with suspected stolen merchandise, including 400 sticks of deodorant, razor blades, razors, fishing gear, cosmetics and other items valued at nearly $5,000.  

Deputies also allegedly found a device commonly used to remove magnetic store security devices.  

Garcia-Vento and Garcia-Ajete are both charged with multiple felonies, including grand theft. Garcia-Vento is currently out on bond on retail theft charges out of Palm Beach County, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said. 

