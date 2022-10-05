2 More Bodies of Cuban Migrants Found in Waters Near Key West, Bringing Total to 7

The bodies of two women believed to be Cuban migrants were found in waters near Key West, bringing the total to seven that have been recovered in the area in the past week, authorities said.

The two bodies were discovered on or near Boca Chica Key, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.

Officials said the bodies of six females and one male have been recovered in the area since Thursday. All are believed to be Cuban migrants.

Foul play does not appear to be a factor in their deaths and autopsy results are pending.