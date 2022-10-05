Florida Keys

2 More Bodies of Cuban Migrants Found in Waters Near Key West, Bringing Total to 7

The two bodies were discovered on or near Boca Chica Key, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday

By NBC 6

Getty Images

The bodies of two women believed to be Cuban migrants were found in waters near Key West, bringing the total to seven that have been recovered in the area in the past week, authorities said.

The two bodies were discovered on or near Boca Chica Key, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.

Officials said the bodies of six females and one male have been recovered in the area since Thursday. All are believed to be Cuban migrants.

Foul play does not appear to be a factor in their deaths and autopsy results are pending.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysMonroe CountyKey West
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us