2 Pedestrians Struck by SUV in Brickell

Two pedestrians are in the hospital after being struck by an SUV in Brickell early Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to the hit-and run scene at approximately 1:30 a.m. near South Miami Avenue and 7th Street.

The victims, both adult men, were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma via Miami Fire Rescue.

The men are in serious but stable condition due to the injuries sustained at the crash site.

Authorities have no information regarding the offending vehicle at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.