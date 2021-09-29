2 People Hospitalized, Family Pet Killed in Lauderhill House Fire

Two people had to be hospitalized for smoke inhalation and a family pet was killed in a fire at a Lauderhill house Wednesday, officials said.

The fire broke out at a home in the 4800 block of Northwest 17th Court.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Footage released by Lauderhill Fire Rescue showed smoke pouring out of the home as firefighters worked to get it under control.

#Lauderhill units on scene of a residential fire. 4831 NW 17th Court. 3 patients with smoke inhalation. Fire in under control. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/X8uVrtqAy5 — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) September 29, 2021

The fire was extinguished but officials said three people suffered from smoke inhalation and two of them had to be hospitalized. A family pet was also killed in the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.