2 People Hospitalized, Family Pet Killed in Lauderhill House Fire

By NBC 6

Lauderhill Fire Rescue

Two people had to be hospitalized for smoke inhalation and a family pet was killed in a fire at a Lauderhill house Wednesday, officials said.

The fire broke out at a home in the 4800 block of Northwest 17th Court.

Footage released by Lauderhill Fire Rescue showed smoke pouring out of the home as firefighters worked to get it under control.

The fire was extinguished but officials said three people suffered from smoke inhalation and two of them had to be hospitalized. A family pet was also killed in the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

