2 People Shot to Death Outside Homestead Building on Christmas: Police

Police are searching for whoever pulled the trigger and killed two people outside a Homestead building on Christmas Day.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Homestead Police arrived at the scene at the 100 block of Northwest 4th Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday after getting a call of a dead body.

Once the arrived, they found the bodies of 22-year-old Juan Godinez and 17-year-old Venicio Perez at the scene. Officials said both suffered from gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any information on a possible shooter and say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to called Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.