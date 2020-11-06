2 Shot by Pellet Gun During Trump Rally in Fort Lauderdale

Two people were left with minor injuries after someone shot a pellet gun into a crowd during a rally for President Donald Trump Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting happened at around 6:15 p.m. on the northeast corner of East Oakland Park Boulevard and North Federal Highway, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Two adults were struck by the pellet rounds and were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police said the shooter fled the area and did not provide any suspect description. Detectives have not confirmed if this was related to any previous incidents.

