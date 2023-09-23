2 South Florida restaurants included in list of America's best in 2023

Three Florida restaurants, two of which are in Miami -- have made it onto the New York Times list of America's best restaurants of 2023.

The New York Times said it sent out dozens of reporters and critics to scope out restaurants across the country -- and were able to narrow the list down to 50 favorites.

Half of these restaurants were even marked as new -- since they were opened after the Times' 2022 list was released.

A new Peruvian restaurant that opened in March of 2023, called Maty's, made it onto the list.

Maty's opens Wednesday through Sunday and is located at 3255 NE 1st avenue in Miami.

Critics describe it as a "Midtown Miami dining room awash with sunlight in the day and pulsing music at night."

Miami's Smoke & Dough restaurant, which opened in January of 2022, also secured a top 50 spot.

Critics say it captures what a true Miami barbecue might taste like -- "ribs glossed with guava-ancho barbecue sauce, brisket rubbed with Cuban coffee, housemade pastrami tequeños, black beans baked with pineapple. And yes, the flan is smoked."

Smoke & Dough is located at 4013 SW 152nd Avenue and also opens every Wednesday through Sunday.

Tampa's Salt Shack on the Bay was the other Florida restaurant on the list of 50.

Critics said, "The sprawling menu has a vague Caribbean bent, with jackfruit tacos dressed in jicama slaw and jerk burgers with fries, but the real gold is anything that lets all that great Gulf seafood shine."

Most cities included received one to three restaurants -- while New York City scored the most, with four featured food spots.