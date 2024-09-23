car crash

2 toddlers critically injured after brutal crash on Krome Avenue in South Miami-Dade

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two children were airlifted and in critical condition after a brutal crash on Krome Avenue Sunday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Mercedes SUV was traveling east on SW 256th Street and a Toyota sedan was traveling South on Krome Avenue.

The Mercedes failed to yield the right of way, and drove right into the path of the Toyota. The Toyota then crashed into the right side of the Mercedes.

Two toddlers who were traveling in the Toyota at the time of the crash were ejected from the car, and landed on the roadway. Both were airlifted to Kendall Regional in critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota and the Mercedes were also transported with serious injuries.

Krome Avenue was closed for approximately two hours during the preliminary investigation, but has since reopened.

