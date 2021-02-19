Dania Beach

20 Migrants Reach Dania Beach Shores by Boat: BSO

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials said several migrants reached the shores of Dania Beach Friday, where they were greeted by various law enforcement agencies.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area of 300 Federal Highway around 3:30 p.m. About 20 migrants had arrived on the beach via boat.

U.S. Border Patrol, the Department of Homeland Security and BSO deputies responded to the scene.

Borter Patrol was expected to take custody of the migrants. No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

