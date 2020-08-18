2020 Winterfest Boat Parade in Fort Lauderdale Canceled Due to Pandemic

Fort Lauderdale’s annual Winterfest Boat Parade has become the latest event to be canceled in 2020 due to ongoing concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, originally scheduled for December 12th, was canceled along with other related events that go through the waters along the downtown area.

“Our team, partners and community supporters were very hopeful for the traditional holiday boat parade to continue in December,” President and CEO Lisa Scott-Founds said in a statement. “This was a very difficult decision, but we are being proactive and socially responsible for the health and safety of our community. That is our top priority.”

Officials with the event and its sponsor, the Seminoles Hard Rock Casino, said they intent to hold the 50th anniversary of the annual event in December 2021 as scheduled.