24 Haitian Migrants Taken Into Custody Near Palm Beach

Officials from the United States Border Patrol took two dozen Haitian migrants into custody Tuesday morning as part of what the called a "maritime smuggling event."

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted the 24 migrants were found off the coast of Palm Beach.

Palm Beach, FL: Early this morning, U.S. Border Patrol agents with support from LE partners responded to a maritime smuggling event. 24 Haitian migrants were taken into federal custody after arriving on a 33 foot vessel. #borderpatrol #florida #haiti #palmbeach pic.twitter.com/lCqZGfikls — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) December 27, 2022

The migrants arrived on a 33-foot vessel, according to the USBP.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No word was released on the condition of the migrants at this time.