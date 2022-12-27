Palm Beach County

24 Haitian Migrants Taken Into Custody Near Palm Beach

The migrants arrived on a 33-foot vessel, according to the United States Border Patrol

By NBC 6

U.S. Border Patrol

Officials from the United States Border Patrol took two dozen Haitian migrants into custody Tuesday morning as part of what the called a "maritime smuggling event."

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted the 24 migrants were found off the coast of Palm Beach.

The migrants arrived on a 33-foot vessel, according to the USBP.

No word was released on the condition of the migrants at this time.

