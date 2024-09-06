Boat racer among 27 charged in major South Florida drug trafficking bust: Feds

More than two dozen suspects are facing charges in connection with a major federal drug trafficking bust in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys.

The 27 suspects include Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority employees, commercial charter boat operators, and a former City of Marathon employee, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said in a news release Friday.

Ten of the suspects are charged with conspiring with each other to distribute 5 kilos or more of cocaine in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

Another group of ten suspects are charged with conspiring with each other to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, and the other seven are charged with conspiring with each other to distribute less than 500 grams of cocaine.

Various real estate properties, vessels, and vehicles are subject to criminal forfeiture as part of the indictment, authorities said.

Facing charges are: John Robert Strama Jr., 42, of Marathon, Rusty John Stiglitz, 39, of Marathon, Daniel Fernando Ramirez, 43, of Key West, Daniel Delgado, 38, of Miami Springs, Orlando Rene Gonzalez, 29, of Hialeah, Alfred Michael Nunez, 34, of Marathon, Elvis Lazaro Ruiz, 31, of Marathon, Pedro Luis Lugo Jr., 36, of Marathon, Nyran Antonio Ross, 32, of Marathon, Tyrell Lamar Williams, 36, of Marathon, Louis Charles Arvelo, 38, of Boca Raton, Andrew Hamill Hunt, 36, of Marathon, Kevin Andrew Yeider, 46, of Marathon, Jose Enrique Olivo Sanchez, 34, of Marathon, Kenyatta Scott Jr., 32, of Key West, Macarthur Junior Sheppard, 36, of Marathon, Alberto Ravelo Jr., 34, of Hialeah, Allison Annmarie Thomas, 29, of Marathon, Kizmet Yatz Qualls, 51, of Marathon, James Dean Chatelain, 34, of Marathon, Michael David Corbosiero, 68, of Boca Raton, Michael Joseph Rodamer, 63, of Key Colony Beach, Robert Roy Taute Jr., 50, of Marathon, Bairon Aceituno Machado, 34, formerly of Marathon, Lazaro Jesus Hernandez, 35, formerly of Marathon, Anthony Velez Llanes, 38, of Little Torch Key, and Tyler Jameson Macmillan, 33, of Big Pine Key.

Authorities started arresting the suspects on Thursday and they began making appearances in federal court.

The FBI was assisted by Homestead Police and Miami-Dade Police in the investigation.

Records show Strama is a member of an offshore powerboat racing team and a former racer in the American Power Boat Association.

Authorities said Strama, a convicted felon, also faces additional federal charges for cocaine distribution, using a child under the age of 14 to engage in drug trafficking and avoid detection and apprehension, and possessing a firearm and ammunition after a previous felony conviction.

Stiglitz, Ramirez, Gonzalez, Nunez, Ross, Sheppard, and Chatelain face additional federal charges for cocaine distribution. Ross, Williams, Sheppard, and Scott also face additional federal charges for cocaine distribution within 1,000 feet of playgrounds in Florida City and Marathon.

The suspects accused of trafficking the higher amount of cocaine face up to life in prison if convicted. Others face up to 80 years, 40 years or 20 years in prison.