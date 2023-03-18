Biscayne Bay

3 Passengers Rescued From 54-Foot Yacht That Caught Fire on Biscayne Bay

Three people were on board the yacht that caught fire Saturday afternoon

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Drone and cell phone videos show a yacht engulfed in flames near the Coral Gables Waterway in Biscayne Bay.

Marine units with the Coral Gables Police Department spotted smoke coming from the 54-foot yacht Saturday afternoon.

The units say they helped remove all three people on board while Miami-Dade Fire Rescue put out the fire with an assist from Miami Fire Rescue.

No further information has been released regarding what sparked the fire.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Biscayne BayMiamifireBoat fire
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us