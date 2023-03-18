3 Passengers Rescued From 54-Foot Yacht That Caught Fire on Biscayne Bay

Drone and cell phone videos show a yacht engulfed in flames near the Coral Gables Waterway in Biscayne Bay.

Marine units with the Coral Gables Police Department spotted smoke coming from the 54-foot yacht Saturday afternoon.

The units say they helped remove all three people on board while Miami-Dade Fire Rescue put out the fire with an assist from Miami Fire Rescue.

No further information has been released regarding what sparked the fire.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.