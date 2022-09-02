3 People Hospitalized After Shooting Near Cutler Bay Restaurant: Police

Police are investigating an overnight shooting near a restaurant in Cutler Bay that sent three people to the hospital Friday.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near the 20300 block of Old Cutler Road, located near the Sandbar Restaurant.

According to MDPD, an argument took place between four or five people in the parking lot when one person pulled out a weapon and opened fire. Two people, an adult woman and adult man, were shot during the incident.

Both victims, who were not identified, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in critical condition.

A third person, an adult male, was found several blocks away from the scene with a gunshot wound police believe was related to the initial scene. That victim was also taken to JMH South in stable condition.

Police have not released any details on the shooter involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.