A magnitude 4.1 earthquake has rocked Puerto Rico Saturday night.

In a tweet by the Puerto Rico Seismic Network, No warning or Tsunami watch is being issued for the island.

This most recent quake comes just a week after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake left businesses and schools in rubble.

ACTUALIZADA: 18/enero/2020 08:53:58 PM

Mag: 4.1 Ml, Prof: 6 Km , Sentido: Int. Máx V en Yauco, PR

No hay Aviso, Advertencia o Vigilancia de tsunami para Puerto Rico e Islas Vírgenes

Emitido: 2020-01-18 21:12:01 (GMT-4)https://t.co/7bsD30193x — Red Sísmica de PR (@redsismica) January 19, 2020

