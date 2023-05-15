Sunny Isles Beach

4 Chinese Migrants in Custody in Sunny Isles Beach Human Smuggling Event: Border Patrol

The landing happened near the Newport Fishing Pier in the 16500 block of Collins Avenue

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four Chinese migrants were taken into custody after landing on Sunny Isles Beach during a human smuggling event Monday morning, officials said.

The landing happened near the Newport Fishing Pier in the 16500 block of Collins Avenue.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said law enforcement responded and encountered four Chinese migrants.

Sunny Isles Beach Police officials said they received reports that around 15 people were dropped off on the beach by a white cigarette boat with no markings.

Border Patrol officials said the incident remains under investigation.

