4 Chinese Migrants in Custody in Sunny Isles Beach Human Smuggling Event: Border Patrol

Four Chinese migrants were taken into custody after landing on Sunny Isles Beach during a human smuggling event Monday morning, officials said.

The landing happened near the Newport Fishing Pier in the 16500 block of Collins Avenue.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said law enforcement responded and encountered four Chinese migrants.

𝑺𝒖𝒏𝒏𝒚 𝑰𝒔𝒍𝒆𝒔 𝑩𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒉, 𝑭𝑳: At 11:30 a.m., Border Patrol agents & LE partners responded to a suspected maritime smuggling event & encountered 4 chinese migrants. The investigation is still ongoing at the scene.#happeningnow #breaking #sunnyisles #miami @CBPFlorida pic.twitter.com/NjlXSWH3XK — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 15, 2023

Sunny Isles Beach Police officials said they received reports that around 15 people were dropped off on the beach by a white cigarette boat with no markings.

Border Patrol officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.