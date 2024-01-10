North Miami

4-year-old hospitalized after reportedly falling out of 3rd story window in North Miami

By NBC6

A 4-year-old was rushed to the hospital after reportedly falling out of a 3rd story window at an apartment building in North Miami Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at a building in the 13000 block of Northeast 6th Avenue.

North Miami Police officials said the child was playing near a window when they fell.

The child suffered a head injury but the extent of their injuries were unknown.

Police said it's believed the child fell from the third floor.

No other information was immediately available.

