4-year-old hospitalized after reportedly falling out of 3rd story window in North Miami

A 4-year-old was rushed to the hospital after reportedly falling out of a 3rd story window at an apartment building in North Miami Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at a building in the 13000 block of Northeast 6th Avenue.

North Miami Police officials said the child was playing near a window when they fell.

The child suffered a head injury but the extent of their injuries were unknown.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police said it's believed the child fell from the third floor.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.