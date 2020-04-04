Miami River

$400,000 Worth of Cocaine Seized in Vessel on Miami River

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Saturday they seized 42 pounds of cocaine aboard a coastal freighter on the Miami River.

According to CBP, the cocaine has an estimated wholesale value of $400,000. The seizure was made on February 28th.

The drugs were reportedly concealed behind the interior walls of one of the vessel's cabins.

CBP officers made the discovery when they used a power tool to drill into a wall, and found a white powdery substance on the tip of the drill.

CBP also said the coastal freighter, M/V Carib Trader II, had traveled from Gonaives, Haiti, and stopped in Bimini, Bahamas before stopping in the Miami River.

This article tagged under:

Miami Rivercustoms and border protectionCocaine Seizure
