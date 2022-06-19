Florida Keys

5 Cuban Migrants Rescued in the Florida Keys

Five Cuban migrants were rescued in the Florida Keys after a 7-day trip

Five Cuban migrants were rescued in the Florida Keys Friday by Border Patrol agents and Monroe County deputies, according to a tweet from the U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector.

Five migrants were rescued from an island near Marathon. The migrants were suffering from dehydration, the U.S. Border Patrol tweet said.

The migrants were dehydrated after a trip of 7 days from Cuba to the Florida Keys, the tweet said.

A Border Patrol Agent along with an emergency medical technician arrived at the scene to take care of the migrants.

Authorities said there were no injuries reported.

