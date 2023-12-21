Miami-Dade County

5 injured in violent crash on Bird Road in southwest Miami-Dade

Four people were taken to local hospitals from the scene

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A violent crash left five people injured in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. near Southwest 134th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded and found multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Footage from the scene showed a white sedan with heavy front end damage, not far from a Jeep truck that was also badly damaged.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Crews worked to free a person who was trapped in one of the vehicles and there were five total patients.

Four were taken to local hospitals, including one as a trauma alert. The fifth patient was treated at the scene.

Officials haven't released the identities of the people involved. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us