5-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Pompano Beach Pool

A 5-year-old boy drowned Saturday morning at a Pompano Beach pool, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The death occurred at a residence in the 1700 block of Northeast 51st Street. Agencies were dispatched to reports of an endangered child and a drowning incident shortly after 9 a.m., BSO said.

"BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to the residence of the drowning call and located a child who had been pulled out of a pool and was unresponsive," BSO said in a statement.

The boy was transported to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating the incident. No other information was immediately known.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

