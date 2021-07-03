5-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Pompano Beach Pool

A 5-year-old boy drowned Saturday morning at a Pompano Beach pool, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The death occurred at a residence in the 1700 block of Northeast 51st Street. Agencies were dispatched to reports of an endangered child and a drowning incident shortly after 9 a.m., BSO said.

"BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to the residence of the drowning call and located a child who had been pulled out of a pool and was unresponsive," BSO said in a statement.

The boy was transported to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating the incident. No other information was immediately known.

