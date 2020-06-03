500 Florida National Guardsmen Being Sent to D.C. Amid Protests

500 Florida National Guardsmen will be sent to Washington D.C. to aid law enforcement with protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday.

At a news conference, DeSantis named the hundred or so arrests made during protests in Florida, including one person who was caught selling molotov cocktails out of their car. Another person was caught with a book bag filled with mortars.

“Florida won’t tolerate rioting, looting, or violence,” DeSantis said.

The governor also praised peaceful demonstrators who engaged in "lawful, first amendment activities."

Over the weekend, DeSantis activated the National Guard in response to protests across the state.

Officials say there are 150 guardsmen in Miramar who will be used to support law enforcement. There are also 100 guardsmen in Tampa and 150 in Camp Blanding.