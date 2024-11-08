Passenger on cruise ship en route to Miami is hurt by wind, has to disembark in Spain

A passenger on a cruise ship en route to Miami was hurt by a wind gust and had to disembark to receive medical attention in Spain, according to a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean.

It happened on Thursday aboard the Explorer of the Seas.

“During an unexpected wind gust near Tenerife, Spain, one of our sailings experienced sudden movement. One of our guests was injured and requires additional medical care, so the ship will make a call in Las Palmas, Spain for a medical disembarkation," a spokesperson said.

More information on the injuries suffered by the passenger were not immediately available.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The ship departed Barcelona, Spain, on Nov. 2 and is supposed to arrive in Miami on Nov. 14, according to vessel trackers.

Royal Caribbean said it was communicating changes about the sailings with guests.

The ship, which is registered in the Bahamas and made its first voyage in 2000, boasts room for 4,290 guests and several amenities, including an ice skating rink, mini golf course and sports court, according to the company's website.