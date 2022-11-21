$50K Reward as Pair Sought in Armed Robbery of USPS Letter Carrier in Tamarac

Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier at gunpoint in Tamarac last week and are offering a hefty reward.

The robbery happened Nov. 16 in the 7300 block of Northwest 64th Court.

United States Postal Inspection Service officials released surveillance footage of the man suspect, who was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers.

That suspect fled to a dark four-door sedan, possibly a 2014 or newer BMW 4 series, where a second suspect was waiting. They both fled the area.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered in the case, and officials are asking anyone with info to call 1-877-876-2455.