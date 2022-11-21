Broward County

$50K Reward as Pair Sought in Armed Robbery of USPS Letter Carrier in Tamarac

The robbery happened Nov. 16 in the 7300 block of Northwest 64th Court

By NBC 6

United States Postal Inspection Service

Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier at gunpoint in Tamarac last week and are offering a hefty reward.

The robbery happened Nov. 16 in the 7300 block of Northwest 64th Court.

United States Postal Inspection Service officials released surveillance footage of the man suspect, who was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers.

That suspect fled to a dark four-door sedan, possibly a 2014 or newer BMW 4 series, where a second suspect was waiting. They both fled the area.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered in the case, and officials are asking anyone with info to call 1-877-876-2455.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyTamarac
