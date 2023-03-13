6 More Arrested in Broward Crackdown on Illegal Street Racing, Intersection Takeovers

Six more suspects have been arrested as authorities continue to crack down on illegal street racing and intersection takeovers in Broward County.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies with their Burglary Apprehension Team began surveillance on a group of 60-70 drivers who were in the 5300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Margate around 11 p.m. Friday.

Six drivers were seen performing reckless maneuvers, such as spinning out their tires at a high rate of speed, in a shopping plaza with customers exiting and entering stores and restaurants, officials said.

Deputies moved in an arrested the six drivers and seized the six vehicles.

The suspects - Adrian Cruz-Soto, 26, Carlos Ramirez-Martinez, 26, Cody Traylor, 28, Luis Maldonado, 25, Anthony Guevara-Moreno, 21, and Christopher Martinez, 24 - were charged with breaking a law against racing on highways, street takeovers and stunt driving, officials said.

The arrests come a week after three other suspects were arrested under similar circumstances.

"We’re going to continue to exercise this type of aggressive enforcement activity,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. “These stunts, these daredevils, these reckless drivers, these careless drivers, you’re not going to get a break from me. You’re not going to get a break from any of my deputies. We’re going to make sure we safeguard the streets of Broward County."