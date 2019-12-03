6 Things to Know – Cool Weather Greets South Florida, ‘Flying Car’ Takes Over Art Week

It’s Tuesday, December 3rd – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, some areas of South Florida woke up in the 40s as clear and crisp weather sticks around for the rest of the work week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - One county in South Florida issued an advisory for residents to be on guard for the cold weather.

Broward County has issued a one-day Cold Weather Emergency beginning Monday evening until Tuesday morning. People who are homeless were told to report to pickup locations no later than 6:30 p.m. for transportation or access to issued "cold-night" shelters:

No. 3 - A teen bicyclist was run over and killed a day before his 16th birthday while trying to hitch a ride by grabbing onto a truck in Tamarac, officials said.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of North State Road 7, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. The cyclist, 15-year-old Lasvillie Sean Edwards Jr. of North Lauderdale, was riding his bike on S.R. 7 when witnesses saw him grab onto a handle on the passenger side of the Freightliner truck, officials said.

No. 4 - Police in Boynton Beach are looking a woman caught picking up a package that had just been delivered to a home.

An Amazon delivery driver spotted her taking the package and tossing it in some nearby bushes before the package was returned to its rightful owner.

No. 5 - President Donald Trump kicks off a two-day whirlwind of meetingswith NATO alliance members, but his focus appears to remain centered on the impeachment inquiry playing out at home.

Before departing for London to meet Tuesday with other leaders from the 29-member alliance, Trump accused Democrats of trying to embarrass him by scheduling this week's impeachment hearing while he'll be abroad with NATO leaders.

No. 6 - The future arrived in downtown Miami Monday in the form of a flying car that one day could bring you home and help you beat the South Florida traffic.

The cartoon characters in "The Jetsons" had a flying car, so could this be the way to go for our traffic headaches? NBC 6 was able to get an exclusive look at the flying car and where one day it might land.