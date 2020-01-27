6 Things to Know – Miami Heat Remembers Kobe Bryant, Super Bowl Teams Arrive

It’s Monday, January 27th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weatherwise, a mix of sunshine and clouds is in the cards for South Florida to start the work week ahead of two more fronts arriving by the end of the week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine people killed when a helicopter crashed in foggy conditions Sunday and then caught fire on a hillside in the Calabasas area outside Los Angeles.

Bryant's daughter, Gianna, and a teammate on her basketball team also were on board the helicopter when it went down northwest of LA, a city official said. The cause of the crash was unknown, but conditions at the time were such that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff's department grounded their helicopters.

No. 3 - With the heartbreaking news of the death of former NBA legend Kobe Bryant during a Sunday helicopter crash in California, members of the Miami Heat organization spoke out in tribute of the man the battled on the court for two decades.

Former Heat star Dwyane Wade, who faced Bryant dozens of times during their careers, was emotional in a social media post that came not long after news was released. Team president Pat Riley issued a statement Sunday night calling Bryant a “Godsend to the world” and said the team is in mourning.

No. 4 - The U.S. has five confirmed cases of the new virus from China, all among people who traveled to the city at the center of the outbreak, health officials said Sunday.

Two new cases were reported Sunday — one in Los Angeles County in California and the other in Maricopa County, Arizona. The latter case was someone with ties to Arizona State University who did not live in school housing and had a history of travel to Wuhan, China, state health officials said.

No. 5 - President Donald Trump said he wanted to maintain a freeze on military assistance to Ukraine until it aided political investigations into his Democratic rivals, former national security adviser John Bolton recounts in a draft of his forthcoming book.

The revelation challenges the defense offered up by Trump and his attorneys in his Senate impeachment trial and raises the stakes as the chamber decides this week whether to seek sworn testimony from Bolton and other witnesses. Democrats need at least four Republicans to vote with them to seek witness testimony.

No. 6 - The excitement surrounding next Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV game in South Florida officially began with the arrival of both teams at Miami International Airport one week before the big game.

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers arrived Sunday afternoon and evening, respectively, to prepare for their first ever meeting in the championship game of the National Football League. The teams will practice this week across the area ahead of Sunday’s game that will have the Chiefs playing in their third Super Bowl while the 49ers are playing in their sixth.