11 Miami-Dade school zones get new cameras to deter speeding drivers with $100 citations

Miami-Dade County is trying to ensure drivers are going the speed limit in school zones by installing a new photo enforcement system in 11 schools.

And drivers who don't obey posted speed limit signs can expect a $100 citation.

The program, which launched on Monday, "aims to build public awareness and increase safety in school zones, especially for children," according to the county.

For the first 30 days, drivers who go 10 mph or more above the speed limit, which is 15 mph, will be sent a warning. After that, expect a citation.

The photo enforcement system has been activated by the following schools:

Goulds Elementary School - 23555 SW 112th Avenue, Miami, FL 33032

Hammocks Middle School - 9889 Hammocks Boulevard, Miami, FL 33196

Madie Ives K-8 Center - 20770 NE 14th Avenue, Miami, FL 33179

Redland Middle School - 16001 SW 248 Street, Miami, FL 33031

Devon Aire K-8 Center - 10501 SW 122 Avenue, Miami, FL 33186

Highland Oaks Middle School - 2375 NE 203rd Street, Miami, FL 33180

W.F. Stirrup Elementary School - 330 NW 97th Avenue, Miami, FL 33172

Ruben Dario Middle School - 350 NW 97th Avenue, Miami, FL 33172

American Senior High School - 18350 NW 67 Avenue, Miami, FL 33015

Charles R Drew K-8 Center - 1775 NW 60th Street, Miami, FL 33142

Robert Russa Moton Elementary School - 18050 Homestead Avenue, Miami, FL 33157

"Cameras and speed detection systems only operate on school days, beginning 30 minutes before and ending 30 minutes after school," Miami-Dade police said in a post on X.

The RedSpeed detection cameras will be installed at a total of 206 school zones across unincorporated Miami-Dade County during the 2024/2025 school year, the county previously announced.

Miami-Dade said Florida law allows cities to implement the same program, and some cities have already begun this process.

South Miami is one of them. They launched at the start of the school year, and the warning period ended in September.

During that period, the city identified high-risk areas.