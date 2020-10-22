6 Things to Know – Weapon Confiscations Rise at MIA, New Reviews for COVID Related Deaths

It’s Thursday, October 22nd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Iranian intelligence was behind the threatening emails that were sent to voters in Florida, warning "we will come after you" if the recipients didn't vote for President Donald Trump, the FBI announced Wednesday.

The email, falsely purporting to be from the neo-fascist group Proud Boys, was part of an apparently widespread targeted spamming operation to intimidate voters in at least four battleground states. The email also claims they have the recipients' personal information and demands them to change their party affiliation to Republican. It ends with "I would take this seriously if I were you." A University of Florida senior was one of the recipients and provided the email to NBC 6.

No. 2 - The Florida Department of Health will be conducting a more thorough review of all coronavirus-related fatalities reported to the state.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees announced the additional review process in a Wednesday news release. The department of health said the change is being made because fatality data reported to the state "consistently presents confusion and warrants a more rigorous review," the news release said. Of the 95 fatalities reported to the state on October 21, 2020, 16 had at least a two-month separation between the time the individuals tested positive and passed away, and 11 of the fatalities occurred more than a month ago, the release said.

No. 3 - President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

Worried about losing the White House, some advisers are urging Trump to trade his aggressive demeanor from the first debate for a lower-key style that puts Biden more squarely in the spotlight. Biden, who has stepped off the campaign trail in favor of debate prep, expects Trump to get intensely personal. Live coverage of the debate, moderated by NBC News’ Kristen Welker, begins at 8:30 pm on NBC 6.

No. 4 - Former President Barack Obama will travel to Miami on Saturday to campaign for his former vice president Joe Biden.

Details on where he will travel have not been released by the Biden/Harris campaign. Obama's visit to South Florida is just one of many appearances he is making across the country ahead of Election Day. With 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both presidential candidates but especially Trump, who moved his official residence to his Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago from New York last year. A Florida loss would make it nearly impossible for Trump to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House.

No. 5 - The number of weapons being intercepted at Miami International Airport is up even though the number of people flying is not close to what it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether it's a mistake or intentional it's landing those who show up armed at the checkpoints at MIA in hot water and the Transportation Security Administration is on alert to halt anyone from getting on board a plane with a weapon. This time last year at MIA 32 guns had been intercepted at checkpoints. This year that's up to 42, which is almost the total for all of 2019. To hear the message TSA officials want you to remember, click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida remains under a flood watch Thursday with showers and storms sticking around, but relief could be coming by the weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.