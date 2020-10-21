Unknown Group Posing as Proud Boys Sends Threatening Emails Targeting Democratic Voters

A Florida college student received a threatening email, falsely purporting to be from the neo-fascist group Proud Boys, that warned "we will come after you" if she didn't vote for President Donald Trump.

The email was part of an apparently widespread targeted spamming operation to intimidate voters in at least four battleground states. The senders claimed they would know which candidate the recipient was voting for in the Nov. 3 election, for which early voting is ongoing.

The email also claims they have the recipients' personal information and demands them to change their party affiliation to Republican.

"I’m wondering, are they paying attention to me right now?" said one recipient, a University of Florida student who did not want to be identified. "Is there something I did to receive this email? And that kind of confusion and openness is very threatening."

The Proud Boys denied any connection to the emails, according to multiple reports.

Security experts say the unknown party behind the operation apparently got the email addresses from state voter registration rolls. Federal officials have long warned about the possibility of a voter intimidation operation, as such registration lists are not difficult to obtain.

The top Homeland Security official, Christopher Krebs, says voters shouldn't fall for “sensational and unverified claims,” reminding them that ballot secrecy is guaranteed under U.S. law.

"Voters should disregard and ignore any such efforts at voter intimidation," said Patricia Brigham of the Florida League of Women Voters. "That is what these people want. They don’t want you to vote. Don’t let them succeed."

Daniel Tokaji, dean of the University of Wisconsin Law School and an expert on voting rights, said he's afraid we could see more of the type of voter suppression that the intimidation emails attempt — trying to scare people into not voting at all.

"It is something that I’m going to be thinking about on Election Day, but it is not going to change my vote," the UF student told NBC 6. "I’m still going to vote for whoever I want to."