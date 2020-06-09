66,000 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 2,765

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 1,000 Tuesday, as the state reported more than 50 new virus-related deaths.

With 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to exactly 66,000, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 53 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,765.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 19,980, out of 211,527 tested, or about 9.4% positive. The county's virus-related deaths rose by 7, to 774.

In Broward County, there were 8,035 COVID-19 cases reported out of 128,655 tested, or about 6.2% positive. The county had 346 virus-related deaths, three more than Monday's total.

Palm Beach County had 7,518 cases and 388 deaths. Monroe County had 114 cases and 4 deaths.

Statewide, more than 1,259,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.2%. More than 11,100 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.