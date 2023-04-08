7 Displaced After Multi-Unit Fire Breaks Out in Coconut Grove

Six adults and one child have been displaced after a multi-unit fire broke out in Coconut Grove, officials said.

Just after 5:15 a.m., the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue responded to reports of an apartment fire located at 3040 SW 27th Lane.

On arrival, crews found a single-story garden style residential apartment with heavy smoke and flames coming from apartment number one.

Firefighters extended hand lines, entered the unit, and began a quick-fire attack and a search was conducted in all units and was deemed all clear.

Within 20 minutes, the fire was under control and contained to the original unit, but there was water and smoke in an adjacent unit.

An adult male was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center with a head injury, but the cause of the injury is still unknown.

Local American Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team responded to the scene and helped coordinate emergency aid to the seven people impacted by the blaze.