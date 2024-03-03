7 people displaced after large home fire in Davie

Seven people are now displaced after a huge fire destroyed their home on Saturday evening in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue arrived at 10550 State Road 84 and found heavy damage in the home.

The American Red Cross were sent to help the 5 adults and 2 children find a place to live in the time being, according to statement by Davie Fire Rescue.

Firefighters confirmed that no one was inside the home at the time of the fire and that no one was injured.

Firefighters also said they’ve asked for the State Marshal’s Office to help determine the cause of the fire.