7 suspects behind well-coordinated South Florida home burglaries arrested in Doral: Police

Police in Doral have arrested seven suspects who they say have been pulling off well-coordinated home burglaries throughout South Florida.

The seven suspects, including six men and one woman, were taken into custody Tuesday after they were caught red-handed trying to breaking into a home, arrest reports said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Police in Doral have arrested seven suspects who they say have been pulling off well-coordinated home burglaries throughout South Florida.

According to the reports, the Broward Sheriff's Office Burglary Apprehension Team started surveillance on the suspects in Dania Beach and tracked them into Doral.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The suspects arrived at a home in two vehicles that had been identified as being involved in residential burglaries throughout South Florida, the reports said.

The reports said one man got out of a vehicle and hopped on an electric scooter to act as a lookout.

Three suspects who were wearing masks went into the backyard of the home and one of them started hitting the hinges on the back door with a hammer, the reports said.

Once they were inside, the suspects placed a radio jammer inside the living room to obstruct police communications, the reports said.

When the sister of the home's resident arrived, the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects' two vehicles both met back up at a shopping plaza, where authorities moved in to arrest them.

Five of the suspects tried to flee on foot but all seven were taken into custody, police said.

"Defendants crossed county lines, from Broward County to Miami-Dade County, to commit a residential burglary," the reports stated. "Several of the defendants acted as lookouts, while the other defendants wore masks and utilized burglary tools and a police radio jammer while entering the residence of the victim."

Doral Police released photos of six of the suspects in handcuffs. They face burglary and various other charges.