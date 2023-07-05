Tampa

7-year-old child shot, killed amid Fourth of July celebrations in Florida: Police

By Monica Galarza and WFLA

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Tampa are investigating the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old child during an altercation amid Fourth of July celebrations Tuesday evening.

A preliminary investigation suggests that an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire.

The incident happened along the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa.

Police told NBC6 affiliate WFLA, the 7-year-old was shot in the head. The child was rushed to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

An adult man was also shot in the hand, but he was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent child,” Chief Lee Bercaw said. “Our detectives will work tirelessly until all those involved are identified and arrested.”

This article tagged under:

Tampafourth of july
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us