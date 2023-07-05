7-year-old child shot, killed amid Fourth of July celebrations in Florida: Police

Police in Tampa are investigating the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old child during an altercation amid Fourth of July celebrations Tuesday evening.

A preliminary investigation suggests that an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire.

The incident happened along the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa.

Police told NBC6 affiliate WFLA, the 7-year-old was shot in the head. The child was rushed to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An adult man was also shot in the hand, but he was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent child,” Chief Lee Bercaw said. “Our detectives will work tirelessly until all those involved are identified and arrested.”