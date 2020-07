A Fort Lauderdale child is currently recovering at the hospital after being struck by a stray bullet Saturday night.

Fort Lauderdale Police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. at 6480 Northwest 31st Way.

The 7-year-old boy was hit in the arm by a stray bullet, but authorities say the injury was non-life threatening, and the child is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say it is still unknown where the bullet came from at this time.