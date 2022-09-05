7,000 Acres Burn After Brush Fire Breaks Out in Everglades

A brush fire broke out in the Everglades Monday morning that burned thousands of acres of land, the Everglades Florida Forest Service said.
According to a tweet posted by FSS Everglades, the fire broke out along Mile Marker 38, north of Alligator Alley, where 7,000 acres were burned.
Although there are no threats to vehicular traffic at this time, the FFS and Florida Highway Patrol crews will monitor for updates throughout the day.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.