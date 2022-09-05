7,000 Acres Burn After Brush Fire Breaks Out in Everglades

A brush fire broke out in the Everglades Monday morning that burned thousands of acres of land, the Everglades Florida Forest Service said.

Everglades District “Mile Marker 38” incident update north of Alligator Alley. 7000 acres burned at this time. Smoke column visible and no threat to vehicular traffic. Florida Forest Service and Florida Highway Patrol crews will monitor for updates during the day pic.twitter.com/Fqj8PagYKQ — FFS Everglades (@FFS_Everglades) September 5, 2022

According to a tweet posted by FSS Everglades, the fire broke out along Mile Marker 38, north of Alligator Alley, where 7,000 acres were burned.

Although there are no threats to vehicular traffic at this time, the FFS and Florida Highway Patrol crews will monitor for updates throughout the day.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.