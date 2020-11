An 8-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in a shooting Wednesday night in Opa-locka.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Port Said Road. Police say the child was in an apartment when someone fired shots at the building. A man on the second floor was also hit.

The victims were transported to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.