80-Year-Old-Woman Shot in Leg While Watching TV in Fort Lauderdale Home

An 80-year-old-woman was sent to the hospital Thursday night after a bullet came flying through a window in her Ft. Lauderdale home and hit her thigh while she sat watching television.

Doshie Dickson told NBC 6 the incident occurred when she was sitting in the living room of her family's home on the 2800 block of Northwest 26th Street.

"All at once I heard a bang, and when I heard the bang, the bullet came through the TV, and the TV went out and then I felt a burning sensation in my thigh. And then I realized I was shot and I started screaming," Dickson said.

The bullet pierced through the window and hit Dickson's television as well as her leg. Dickson was taken to the hospital after calling the police, and is now back home recovering.

Dickson said she does not think the shot could have been fired by someone in a moving car, based on the trajectory of the shot.

"You can see on the TV where the bullet came through, if it had been a drive-by it would have come from the front window, but it came from the side window," she told NBC 6.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Broward Crime Stoppers.