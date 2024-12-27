‘There's blood': 911 calls reveal moments after deadly triple shooting at Miramar IHOP

Newly released 911 calls reveal what happened in the moments after a deadly Christmas morning shooting outside of an IHOP in Miramar.

Two women were killed and another was injured at around 1:22 a.m. Wednesday after a shooting outside the restaurant in the 11300 block of Miramar Parkway.

There, officers found three victims with gunshot wounds, according to Miramar Police spokesperson Janice McIntosh.

The victims were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where two women were pronounced dead upon arrival. The third victim's condition was unknown.

The calls to police reveal a chaotic scene, as the dispatcher told one caller to stay inside and away from the windows because it was not safe.

"There’s blood on our floor. Somebody got shot," the woman said.

"I can't see nothing, I'm ducking down. I don't wanna look up and get shot," one caller can be heard saying in the 911 recordings.

"Someone's dead over here! They just... left not five minutes ago," another caller said to the dispatcher. Then to someone on the scene, he added, "No! ... Leave him inside! He's dead."

McIntosh said the shooting was targeted and not a random act. The victims knew each other.

Their identities were not released.

Video shows officers speaking with people inside the restaurant as crime scene technicians placed evidence markers near a gray SUV parked outside.

The person who is hospitalized is under police guard, according to Miramar police. When asked if any of the three people involved was the shooter, a police spokesperson said that the investigation is ongoing.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic event that took place in the parking lot last night. The safety and well-being of our guests and staff is our top priority," IHOP said in a statement. "We are fully cooperating with local authorities as they investigate this incident. Our hearts go out to the families and individuals affected."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miramar Police at 954-602-4000.