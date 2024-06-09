94-year-old Florida Panthers fan shares unwavering pride for team amid Stanley Cup battle

South Florida has been supporting the Florida Panthers from county to county, but the energy inside the Amerant Bank Arena Friday night was unmatched as the Panthers secured their first win in the Stanley Cup Final.

Part of that sea of energy, included 94-year-old Marnette Wegmann, whose support for the cats spans decades.

“From the very beginning,” Weggman said. “When they first started we thought ‘oh boy, finally we got a hockey team’.”

She has been a Panthers fan since opening season in 1993 and a season ticket holder since 1996.

“First game I saw, they scored 8 goals,” Wegmann said. “So, we were hooked.”

Her unwavering Panthers pride came after her children brought her to her first game. Although the 94-year-old’s fandom has never swayed, it did have to slowdown last year.

“She broke her leg in December of this past year, and she had to have two surgeries,” Marnette’s son John Wegmann explained. “Then after the two surgeries, she developed blood clots and was very sick, and couldn’t go to those games.”

However for Marnette, watching from a distance became motivation.

“Through physical therapy, her goal was to go to the first play-off game, which she did,” John added. “We have gone to every home playoff game since.”

The longtime fan has seen a lot, but when it comes to Panthers hockey, there is one thing she is still dreaming of — the Stanley Cup win.

“I think they’re going to win it — they really have put together such a good team,” Wegmann said. “It’s very exciting no matter what, but they look like they are ready to win this time.”