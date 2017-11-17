Miami Beach Police are investigating a crash involving a cyclist that caused a road closure during the morning commute.

Officers arrived at the scene near West Ave. and Dade Blvd. around 8 a.m., closing the road between Alton Rd. and Bay Rd. during their investigation.

Officials did not release the condition of the cyclist, who was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Miami Beach Police did send a tweet saying they were investigating if the driver of the vehicle involved was under the influence at the time of the crash.