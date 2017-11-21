Outdoor ice-skating rinks, glimmering holiday lights and Christmas by the beach are just a few holiday attractions around South Florida this year. Browse through the list below to find unique events in Broward, Miami and Palm Beach that are sure to ignite your holiday spirit. (Events are listed in chronological order.)

Light up the Beach (Nov. 22)

This free event on Fort Lauderdale Beach will feature a holiday concert, “snowmen on the beach” and holiday lights. There will also be a kid’s zone with bounce houses and pony rides. Click here for more information.

Florida Panthers Winterfest Family Fun Day (Nov. 26)

Head to Huizenga Plaza on Nov. 26 for a free event that will include music, entertainment, giveaways and an ice skating rink presented by the Florida Panthers. Skating sessions and rentals will be available for purchase (see prices here https://www.nhl.com/panthers/community/panthersinthepark). The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more information.

“Festival of Trees” Season Kickoff (Dec. 1)

-Munch on holiday cookies and sip on hot chocolate during the “Festival of Trees” Season Kickoff on Dec. 1. Kids can write letters to Santa and enjoy holiday crafts at the Deering Estate. Admission is $12 for adults and $7 for children. The event is free for Deering Estate Foundation members. Click here for more information.

Zoo Lights in Zoo Miami (Dec. 1 - 30, every Friday and Saturday)

More than half a million animal-shaped lights will "light up the night" at Zoo Miami every Friday and Saturday in December, including Dec. 26-30, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $9.95 per person and $7.95 per member. Click here for more information.

Christmas Near the Beach (Dec. 9)

Santa will cruise into Young Circle in a red car emblazoned with a surfboard on Dec. 9, for Hollywood’s annual “Christmas near the Beach” celebration. The free event will take place from 4 to 9 p.m., featuring caroling, raffles and music and photo ops with South Florida Santa. For more information, click here.

“Festival of Trees” Evening Stroll (Dec. 13)

Stroll through an illuminated forest on Dec. 13 and enjoy scenic nighttime views of Biscayne Bay. The event will take place at the Deering Estate and tickets are $7 for those ages 4 and older. Advance tickets are limited. Click here to purchase tickets. Click here for more information.

Santa’s Flight Academy (Nov. 9 – Dec. 24)

Kids become a member of Santa’s flight crew at this event at Dolphin Mall. Children will learn how to operate the sleigh, dance under “magical lights and snow fall” and try on a virtual flight suit. Click here for more information.

Polar Express Train Ride (Nov. 24 – Dec. 24)

A storybook comes to life at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum in Miami this holiday season, as families can book their passage on the Polar Express. Kids, parents and friends can enjoy hot chocolate and treats as they read the beloved children’s book “The Polar Express.” Coach seats on the train to the “North Pole” cost $40 and first class seats cost $70. Children under two years old are admitted free. Click here for more information.

Winter Wonderland at Hoffman’s (Nov. 18 – Dec. 30)

Glittering holiday lights, an outdoor ice-skating rink and chocolate factory tour will be available for guests to enjoy at Hoffman’s Chocolates annual Winter Wonderland celebration. Visitors can also expect to see an arctic zone with illuminated polar bears and penguins, as well as Christmas and Hanukkah light displays. The Winter Wonderland is free, but there are additional costs for the skating rink and chocolate factory tour. Click here for more information.

Holiday Fantasy of Lights (Nov. 17 – January 1)

Drive through three miles of animated holiday displays and shining trees at the Holiday Fantasy of Lights in Coconut Creek. The event is open nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Click here for more information.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest (Nov. 2 – Jan. 7)

South Florida’s iconic holiday theme park is known for its Christmas tree light show and carnival attractions. Ticket prices vary depending on the type of pass you purchase. For a single-day pass (not including tax), children get into the park for $24.30; adults $33.64; and seniors $24.30. There are also options for season passes and express passes. Click here for more information.

Chinese Lantern Festival at Central Broward Regional Park (Between Nov. 21 and Jan. 15)

You can experience Chinese culture, lantern displays and authentic Chinese food at the Chinese Lantern Festival at Broward County’s Central Regional Park. The “totally immersive” experience is an 8-week long celebration that will also feature hand-made gifts and live entertainment. There are several dates for the event between Nov. 21 and Jan 15. Check out the event page for more information.

Magical Snowfall Experience

It may be 80 degrees outside on most days, but you can still experience snow in Miami at the Dolphin mall from Nov. 22 to Jan. 7. The Magical Snowfall event starts every day at 7 p.m. and is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day. Click here for more information.

Have a holiday event you'd like to share? E-mail selima.hussain@nbcuni.com. This list will be updated.