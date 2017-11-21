IIHS Releases 2017 Booster Seat Ratings

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has tested 16 new booster seats for 2017 and all but three have earned the agency's highest rating of "best bet."

The "best bet" rating means the seat provides a good safety belt fit for a typical 4 to 8-year-old child in almost any car, minivan or SUV.

With the latest ratings there are now 118 booster seats on the market with a "best bet" rating and some even priced as low as $13.

For the institute's complete list of ratings and instructions on checking booster fit, click here.