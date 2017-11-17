Man Walking on Pembroke Pines Airport Tarmac Detained

A man walking on the tarmac of Pembroke Pines' North Perry Airport was detained after he was swarmed by police.

The unidentified man wearing an FC Barcelona soccer team jersey is seen walking through the tarmac while using his cell phone.

As police squads approach, the man seemingly looks bewildered. Officers arrest the man and he is later transported out of the airport.

North Perry Airport said airport officials attempted to make contact with the man as he walked around the airfield but said he did not comply. The airport then called police and the man was detained.

North Perry Airport said it does not know how the man entered the premises.