Miami-Dade's Violent Gang Culture Targets Youth

Miami-Dade's police officers are working to clean up the streets from gang violence. One gang member spoke to NBC 6 about his experience.

"Being a Blood means I die for you, you die for me," the gang member said.

He first became involved with the Bloods gang at the age of 9. Years later, he has shot his weapon so often that he cannot remember how many times his finger has been on the trigger.

Police said people of different ages are getting involved in Miami-Dade's gangs, but usually it starts when they're young and vulnerable.

"There has been a definite increase in gang-related violence, especially when it relates to juveniles," an undercover police officer said.