'All Clear' Given at MIA After Suspicious Item Found

Miami-Dade Police officials have given the 'all clear' at Miami International Airport, after a suspicious item was found at the airport.

The incident happend Saturday night at concourse J.

Officials said they found the suspicious item at the check-in area.

Parts of the concourse were evacuated, but have since re-opened. Officials said traffic and flights may have been impacted. Anyone heading to the airport should check with their airlines to see how if their flights were impacted.

It's unclear what the suspicious item was or how it got there.