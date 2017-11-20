Officer Bitten by Suspect at Miami-Dade Courthouse

The scene at the Miami-Dade courthouse where officials say a suspect bit an officer.

An officer was hospitalized after a man who was ordered into custody at the Miami-Dade courthouse Monday became violent and bit the officer, officials said.

The suspect was attending a hearing at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building at 1351 Northwest 12th Street when a judge ordered that he be detained, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

That's when the man became upset and bit the officer, who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

The officer appeared to have a bandage on his arm but the extent of his injuries was unknown.

Police haven't identified the suspect or said why he was in court. No other information was immediately known.