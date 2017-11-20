Officer Bitten by Suspect at Miami-Dade Courthouse

An officer was hospitalized after a man who was ordered into custody at the Miami-Dade courthouse Monday became violent and bit the officer, officials said.
The suspect was attending a hearing at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building at 1351 Northwest 12th Street when a judge ordered that he be detained, Miami-Dade Police officials said.
That's when the man became upset and bit the officer, who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.
The officer appeared to have a bandage on his arm but the extent of his injuries was unknown.
Police haven't identified the suspect or said why he was in court. No other information was immediately known.
Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago