Officer Bitten by Suspect at Miami-Dade Courthouse - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

Officer Bitten by Suspect at Miami-Dade Courthouse

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The scene at the Miami-Dade courthouse where officials say a suspect bit an officer.

    (Published 30 minutes ago)

    An officer was hospitalized after a man who was ordered into custody at the Miami-Dade courthouse Monday became violent and bit the officer, officials said.

    The suspect was attending a hearing at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building at 1351 Northwest 12th Street when a judge ordered that he be detained, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

    That's when the man became upset and bit the officer, who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

    The officer appeared to have a bandage on his arm but the extent of his injuries was unknown.

    Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Busy Florida Street

    [MI] Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Busy Street

    A plane made an emergency landing on a busy street in Clearwater and it was all caught on camera.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Police haven't identified the suspect or said why he was in court. No other information was immediately known.

    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

     

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices